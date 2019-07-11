Woman taken to UHG following road crash on N83 at Rusheens

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A woman has been taken to University Hospital Galway with serious injuries following a road crash on the N83 at Rusheens.

It’s after a car collided with an agricultural vehicle at the turnoff for Claretuam shortly before midday.

Emergency services remain at the scene; the road remains open but Gardai are currently directing traffic.

The woman, who was the only occupant of the car, was taken to UHG but it’s understood her injuries are not life threatening.

The driver of the other vehicle, believed to be a tractor and trailer, did not suffer injuries during the incident.