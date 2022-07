Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A woman has been taken to Hospital following a Road Traffic Collision that happened this afternoon in Dunmore.

The woman, in her 50’s, was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene of the accident on the N83 at Carrowcullen, Dunmore and the woman was taken by ambulance to UHG where her injuries were described as non life threatening.

Enquires are ongoing.