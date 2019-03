Galway Bay fm newsroom – A woman has been taken to hospital after entering the water in the city.

The woman entered the water at O’Briens bridge just after 2.30om and the alarm was raised by a member of the public.

The Coast Guard and the RNLI conducted an extensive search and within 40 minutes the woman was removed from the water near Lough Atalia.

The woman has been taken to University Hospital Galway where her condition is not yet known.