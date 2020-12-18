Woman killed in suspected hit and run near Furbo named locally

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The woman killed in a suspected hit and run near Furbo has been named locally as Rita Dirrane from Inis Mór.

Gardai were called to the scene on the R336 Barna to Spiddal Road shortly after 7.30pm on Wednesday where Ms. Dirranne, aged in her 50s, was discovered with serious injuries.

She was taken to University Hospital Galway where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

It’s believed she was struck by a vehicle which failed to remain at the scene.

Anyone with information who was in the area between 6.15pm and 7.15pm is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 514720.