Woman is questioned in connection with Furbo hit and run

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: A woman is being questioned by Gardai in connection with a hit-and-run incident in Galway at the weekend, which left a 49-year-old man seriously injured.

The woman presented at a garda station in Co Clare in relation to the collision.

The injured man, Venâncio ‘Costa’ Sousa, is originally from Portugal, and had been working in construction in Galway for the past eight years.

Mr Sousa suffered multiple injuries in the incident, which happened on the road between Furbo church and a filling station, where Mr Sousa was walking to around 8pm on Sunday night.

He is being treated at University Hospital Galway for serious injuries and members of his family have travelled from London to Galway to be by his side.

Gardaí at Salthill are appealing for witnesses to the incident,