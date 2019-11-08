Woman hit by wing mirror of bus in city awarded almost €200 thousand compensation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A woman who was hit by the wing mirror of a bus while crossing a road in the city has been awarded almost €200 thousand in compensation.

54 year old Aideen O’ Kelly was struck by the wing mirror of a minibus as she crossed the road of Lough Atalia around 6pm on the evening of December 16th, 2015.

She was hit on the right shoulder and knocked to the ground; she subsequently required surgery and had to wear a neck brace for 12 weeks.

She sued Bus Eireann, who accepted liability but pleaded contributory negligence by Ms. O’ Kelly.

However, Justice Bronagh O’ Hanlon found she had taken all appropriate precautions as she attempted to cross the road at a natural point in a well lit area – and was left with ‘no chance of escape whatsoever’.

She further found the driver of the minibus was ‘entirely negligent’, failed to keep a proper lookout and failed to stay close enough to the left hand side in his own lane.

According to the Irish Independent, Ms. Justice O’ Hanlon awarded Ms. O’ Kelly total damages of €192, 500.

It was noted that while Ms. O’ Kelly has resumed work, there has been a stark transformation in her working and social life, including difficulty in day-to-day life as a result of her injuries.