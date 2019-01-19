Current track
Woman dies in Clifden house fire

Written by on 19 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A woman has died in a house fire in Clifden.

The fire occurred in a housing estate at the eastern end of the town last night.

The emergency services were alerted about the fire in a house in the Tullyvoheen housing estate in Clifden at close to 8 o clock.

Two units of Clifden Fire Brigade raced to the scene and quickly brought the outbreak under control but a middle aged woman who was alone in the house lost her life as a result of the fire.

She was found dead in an upstairs bedroom.

The woman is understood to be from the north Connemara area.

Clifden Gardaí condoned off the scene and are carrying out routine enquiries for the purposes of an Inquest at a later stage.

The incident is being treated as a tragic accident.

