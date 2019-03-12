Woman dies after entering water in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A woman who entered the water in the city yesterday afternoon has died.

The woman entered the water at O’Brien’s Bridge just after 2.30pm and the alarm was raised by a member of the public.

The Coast Guard and the RNLI conducted an extensive search and within 40 minutes the woman was removed from the water near Lough Atalia.

The woman was then taken to hospital where she was later pronounced dead

Meanwhile lifeboat crews were called to a separate incident in the city later yesterday evening.

It’s understood that a woman entered the water near Ard Bia and another woman entered the water to help her.

Members of the rescue team and fire brigade entered the water and rescued the two women and neither were in a serious condition.

That incident followed a tanker running aground at the docks in the city yesterday.

The vessel was coming in to the port with bitumen for Cold Chon.

Harbour Master Captain Brian Sheridan says the incident was caused by a combination of the wind yesterday and the size of the ship.

The anchor was dropped to slow the vessel and the ship was docked safely 45 minutes later.

Captain Brian Sheridan says although the incident wasn’t too serious, it highlights the need for a new port in the city.