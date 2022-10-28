Woman arrested after Gardaí seize €60k of cocaine in city operation

GBFM Newsroom – A file is being prepared for the DPP after Gardaí seized €60 thousand worth of suspected cocaine in the city.

At around 10am, members of the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search under warrant at a home in the Newcastle area.

During the course of the search, cocaine with an estimated street of value of €60 thousand was seized.

A woman, aged in her 40s, was arrested at the scene and taken to the Garda HQ in Renmore.

She’s since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.