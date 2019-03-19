Witnesses sought to vicious city assault on two men

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai say they need more witnesses to come forward to help with their investigation into a vicious assault in the city which left a man with significant facial injuries

The assault on two men was witnessed by a large number of people who were present at the premises on Cross Street in the early hours of last Wednesday

Sgt Peadar Ryan says they are making progress and are keen to make more in finding those responsible – for more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour