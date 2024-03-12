Galway Bay FM

Witnesses sought to serious assault on city’s Dominick Street

Witnesses are being sought to a serious assault on the city’s Dominick Street over the weekend.

It took place at the Róisín Dubh public house in the early hours of Sunday morning, Mar 10th.

A man was seriously assaulted at approximately 2.20AM.

The suspect fled the area and Gardaí want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information.

You’re asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091- 53 8000.

