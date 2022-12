Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to last evening’s traffic incident in the city in which an elderly pedestrian was seriously injured in Dangan

The woman in her 70s is in a serious condition in hospital following the collision, involving a car, on the N59 Galway to Moycullen Road at around 4.50pm.

A technical examination of the scene was completed today by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators