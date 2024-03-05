Galway Bay FM

5 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Witnesses sought to armed robbery in Ballinasloe town

Share story:
Witnesses sought to armed robbery in Ballinasloe town

Gardai are seeking witnesses as part of their investigation into an armed robbery in Ballinasloe town.

A man armed with a large kitchen knife entered Mr Price on Sarsfield Road last Wednesday night (feb 27) at 8.30.

He took a quantity of cash from the till and fled the scene on foot.

The man is described as wearing a light grey hoody, black tracksuit bottoms, black runners and white socks.

He had his face covered at the time of the Ballinasloe robbery.

The man was noticed sitting on the steps on Sarsfield road for some time before entering Mr Price.

Anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or who may have any information on the man’s identity is asked to contact Ballinasloe Gardaí on 090 96 31 890.

Share story:

University of Galway lecturer among team shedding new light on formation of planets

A lecturer at the University of Galway is part of an international team of astronomers shedding new light on the process of planet formation. Dr. Christia...

University of Galway academic appointed to Commission on Care for Older People

A University of Galway academic has been appointed to the new Commission on Care for Older People. Director of the Centre for Economic and Social Research...

Galway company takes home renowned digital marketing award

A Galway based company has taken home a renowned digital marketing award. Lorg Media, based in Galway City, won the Spider Award for Best in Social Media ...

Spate of house break-ins in Doughiska, Claregalway and Athenry

Gardai are investigating a spate of house break-ins in Doughiska, Claregalway and Athenry The incidents took place over the last week between Wednesday an...