Witnesses sought to armed robbery in Ballinasloe town

Gardai are seeking witnesses as part of their investigation into an armed robbery in Ballinasloe town.

A man armed with a large kitchen knife entered Mr Price on Sarsfield Road last Wednesday night (feb 27) at 8.30.

He took a quantity of cash from the till and fled the scene on foot.

The man is described as wearing a light grey hoody, black tracksuit bottoms, black runners and white socks.

He had his face covered at the time of the Ballinasloe robbery.

The man was noticed sitting on the steps on Sarsfield road for some time before entering Mr Price.

Anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or who may have any information on the man’s identity is asked to contact Ballinasloe Gardaí on 090 96 31 890.