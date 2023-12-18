Galway Bay FM

18 December 2023

~1 minutes read

Witnesses sought after one person dies in early morning Bushypark car crash

Share story:
Witnesses sought after one person dies in early morning Bushypark car crash

Gardai are appealing for witness to this morning’s crash in which one person died on the N59 Moycullen Road at Bushypark.
.
The single vehicle collision and fire occurred shortly after 5am near Killeen House.

A person was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

A technical examination was carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators while the road remained closed for 8 hours.

The body was then removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway, where a post-mortem will take place.

No further details on the person who died are yet available.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly those with dash cam footage, to come forward.

Share story:

Councillors vote in favour of leasing land for modular homes for Ukrainian refugees in Ballinasloe

County councillors have today voted unanimously in favour of leasing land in Ballinasloe for modular homes for Ukrainian refugees. The land at Poolboy was...

Counterfeit Hurling and Camogie Helmets are dangerous, warn CCPC and GAA

The CCPC is issuing an urgent warning to Hurling and Camogie players to cease use of all ‘Gola’ branded helmets immediately. Often sold via online mar...

Staff moving in to €5.5 million OPW offices in Headford

Staff are starting to move in to the new €5.5 million OPW offices in Headford. The investment included an extension to the building and a refurbishment....

UHG is country's second most overcrowded hospital today

UHG is the country’s second most overcrowded hospital today. Nationally, 545 people are waiting for beds. INMO figures show 410 admitted patients ar...