Witnesses sought after one person dies in early morning Bushypark car crash

Share story:

Gardai are appealing for witness to this morning’s crash in which one person died on the N59 Moycullen Road at Bushypark.

.

The single vehicle collision and fire occurred shortly after 5am near Killeen House.

A person was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

A technical examination was carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators while the road remained closed for 8 hours.

The body was then removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway, where a post-mortem will take place.

No further details on the person who died are yet available.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly those with dash cam footage, to come forward.