WIP Concern over how major backlog of BreastCheck appointments at UHG will be addressed

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Concern is being expressed over how the HSE will deal with a major backlog for BreastCheck appointments at UHG.

It follows the revelation that there’s been an 80 percent drop in screenings due to Covid-19.

The figures were provided at this week’s meeting of the Health Forum West following a query from Councillor Donagh Killilea.

They showed that figures dropped from 10,700 screen last year at UHG – to just 2,200 so far this year up to the end of October.

There’s now a major backlog, with the HSE admitting that 150,000 screening invitations were paused between March and October.

While BreastCheck services have now resumed, they are running at limited capacity – though the HSE says it is working to maximise capacity and recruit more staff