Winning lotto ticket worth 7.3 million euro sold in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The winning ticket for last night’s Lotto jackpot prize of 7.3 million euro was sold in Galway.

The National Lottery is appealing to all ticketholders in Galway to check their tickets for the winning numbers: 3, 7, 18, 36, 40, 42, with bonus number 16.

It’s the 8th jackpot win so far this year – with over 89 million euro having been claimed by lucky lotto players.

Meanwhile, it’s the 96th Lotto jackpot to be won in Co. Galway since the game’s inception in 1988.

Robert Magee from the National Lottery says the store which sold the winning ticket will be revealed in the coming days.