Winning EuroMillions ticket sold in Clifden

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A service station in Clifden has been unveiled as the location where a EuroMillions ticket worth more than €1 million was sold from a draw which took place last Tuesday.

The National Lottery has announced that the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ winner bought their ticket at Sweeney Oil Service Station on the Galway Road, Clifden.

The lucky Quick Pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw.

Speaking on selling the winning ticket, Liam Killeen, Retail Manager of Sweeney Oil said it’s just over 20 years since the shop last sold a major National Lottery winning ticket.

It’s the second such lotto win for Clifden this year as last August a winning Lotto jackpot ticket worth €7.3 million was sold at Rogan’s Gala store in the Connemara town.