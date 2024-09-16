Galway Bay FM

Winning €1m lotto ticket sold in Westside store

The weekend’s winning one million euro lotto ticket was sold at Monaghan’s Centra and Circle K store on Seamus Quirke Road, Westside.

The family-run store are celebrating after selling the ticket worth one million, 5 thousand euro in last Friday’s EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle Draw.

It marks the store’s biggest win to date in its eight-year history, and shop owner Simon Monaghan says they’re really hoping it’s a local person who bought the winning ticket.

The National Lottery is urging players who bought a ticket at the store in Westside for the Friday 13th September draw to carefully check their tickets.

The winning raffle code from last night’s draw was: I-RCP-82103 – and the winner is advised to sign the back and contact the prize claims team.

