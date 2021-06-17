Winners of County Cathaoirleach’s awards unveiled

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The winners of the county Cathaoirleach awards were unveiled at a virtual ceremony last evening.

Each year, the Cathaoirleach awards recognise the commitment of various groups who go above and beyond to support their community.

57 groups and individuals were nominated across seven categories.

The first award of the evening was the “Covid-19 Community Response Award” with six winners selected from across the county.

Accessibility Ballinasloe received the honour for its efforts in working with people with dissabilities during lockdown.

Athenry Music School received the honour for leading online orchestra rehearsals during the period.

CAIRDEAS was recognised in this category for delivering practical and social supports in a challenging time.

Gort Cancer Support Group CLG also shared the honour for its key support work and its efforts in reaching out to the community.

Killannin Parish Covid 19 Community Response Team was also recognised in this category for its resilience in getting support to each townland in the parish.

Solas FRC Headford was also awarded for its work in providing a meals on wheels service in pressurised circumstances.

The next category involved the “Culture and Creativity Award” which was secured by Gliondar Community Arts Group Athenry.

The Walks Project Loughrea received the “Environment and Natural Heritage Award”, while East Galway and Midlands Cancer Support received the “Health and Wellbeing Award”.

The “Irish Language Award” went to Biseach while the “Social Inclusion Award” was given to Connemara Care CLG.

Venetia McEllin of Headford was named as the “Individual Volunteer of the Year Award” as the driving force behind the establishment and intregration of many community groups to further social inclusion and also for work on the preservation of natural heritage.

The “Cathaoirleach’s Special Award” went to Athenry Community First Responders.