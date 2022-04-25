Windsor creates 15 jobs with opening of new motor mall in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Windsor is set to create 15 jobs in Galway with the official opening of a new multi-million motor mall.

It follows an investment of over €10 million in the development of the new facility at Monivea Road.

The facility will bring multiple car brands together under one roof, with a selection of over 500 new and used cars on site.

Jacinta Kilduff is General Manager of Windsor MotorMall Galway – she says the expansion is great news for the city and wider region, providing local car buyers and owners with extensive choice.

Photo – Windsor