From Galway Bay FM newsroom- It will be a windy week for Galway with Met Eireann issuing a weather warning two days in advance.

A status yellow wind alert will come into effect from one o’clock on Wednesday morning for Galway, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Mayo.

It’s set to expire at five o’clock on Wednesday evening, with gusts of between 90 and 110 kilometres per hour expected.