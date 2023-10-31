Galway Bay FM

31 October 2023

Wind warning in place for Galway Wednesday morning as Storm Ciarán arrives

A status yellow wind warning comes into place for Galway early tomorrow morning as Storm Ciarán arrives.

The alert will be in effect for Galway, Clare and Kerry from 5am until 11am, while separate rain warnings will also impact counties in the South, East and North.

Met Éireann is forecasting strong and very gusty westerly winds tomorrow, with difficult driving conditions and wave overtopping possible.

Once the warning expires, it will become drier in the afternoon and winds will gradually ease.

Highest temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees.

