Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status yellow wind warning will come into effect overnight for Galway until tomorrow evening.

The alert, which is also in place for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Mayo, will be in place from 1AM tonight until 5PM tomorrow.

Met Éireann is warning of widespread gusts of between 90 and 110 km/h, with wave overtopping possible in coastal areas.

It comes as a status yellow wind warning comes into place for counties in the south and east shortly until nine o clock tonight.