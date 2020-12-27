Wind warning for Galway to come into effect at 6pm

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Wind Warning for Galway along with Donegal, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Kerry is to come into effect at 6 o’clock this evening – with gusts of up to 110 kilometers per hour expected.

Coastal flooding is also expected due to the combination of high winds, high waves and a forecasted storm surge.

The Warning will cease at 2pm tomorrow afternoon

The effects of Storm Bella along with the drop in temperatures in the past twenty four hours means that eight counties are under a status yellow snow and ice warning.

The alert for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo is in place until 7 o’clock tomorrow morning.

Met Eireann says wintry showers are expected, with some accumulations of snow possible.