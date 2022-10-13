Moving of giant wind turbine blades responsible for traffic gridlock this morning

GBFM Newsroom – The moving of giant wind turbine blades across the city in the early hours of this morning is to blame for significant traffic delays this morning.

Galway City Council says traffic lights were turned off last night to accommodate their journey – but there was an issue reactivating some of them this morning.

Motorists around the city are well used to chronic traffic issues – but may have noticed things were particularly bad this morning in the Headford Road area.

The unexpected culprit – massive wind turbine blades, which are making their journey from Galway Docks to Connemara this week in the quiet hours of darkness.

But to accommodate that, some traffic lights have to be turned off – and this morning, there were problems switching them back on at Bodkin Junction on the Headford Road.

Galway City Council acknowledges the situation led to delays this morning and has apologised to affected motorists.

It adds that traffic volumes are almost back to pre-COVID levels – while travel patterns have also changed, with many afternoons now having a much earlier peak.