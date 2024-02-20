Galway Bay FM

20 February 2024

Wind farm developments in East Galway dominate seven-hour meeting of Galway County Council

Wind farm developments in East Galway have dominated the discussion at this week’s 7 hour meeting of the county council.

While there’s little councillors can do to halt such developments they can write to Government requesting that updated guidelines come sooner rather than later

Proposals were made that any further developments in Galway be blocked until new national guidelines are introduced.

David Nevin was at the meeting and brings us this report.

