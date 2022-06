There’s been a step forward in plans for a major offshore wind energy hub at Ros An Mhíl Harbour in Connemara.

Údarás na Gaeltachta has announced that engineering firm Atkins has been awarded a contract to develop a masterplan.

A recent feasibility study found the proposed hub could support up to 900 jobs in the Connemara Gaeltacht.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv says it’s important that onshore jobs are created as well.