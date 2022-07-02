Win with The Hardiman on Galway Talks: Style, Fun and Entertainment it’s all happening at The Hardiman for Race Week 2022 as they celebrate their 170th birthday this year. To mark this great milestone on Galway Talks this week Keith Finnegan is giving you to win some fab race week prizes.

Our Daily Prizes include :

· Pre Racing Jazz Lunch on Tuesday 26th of July and race tickets for 2

· Pre Racing Tipster Lunch on Wednesday 28th of July and race tickets for 2

· Jazz Dinner for two – Thursday 28th & Friday 29th, 2 tickets for both days.

· Overnight stay in the Hardiman with Dinner in Gaslight Restaurant

· Hardiman Afternoon Tea x 4 in The Parlour Lounge.

Celebrating its 170th year anniversary this year the iconic Hardiman Hotel in Eyre Square is gearing up for a stylish and fun race week this year as the renowned Galway Races return to Ballybrit from Monday 25th of July to Sunday 31st of July.

The Hardiman’s ‘Legacy of Style’ Ladies Day Competition on Thursday July 28th from 6.30pm 1st Prize a €1,500 voucher for Les Jumelles Boutique, €1,000 cash prize plus a two night stay in a luxury Suite, Champagne on arrival, dinner in Gaslight Restaurant for two on one evening.

The Hardiman’s iconic Afternoon Tea will be available to book each day from 1pm to 5pm and both the Gaslight and Oyster Bar will be open daily for lunch and dinner.

On Tuesday the hotel will host its ‘All that Jazz’ Lunch featuring singer Michelle Lally in Gaslight Brasserie with a two-course lunch from €30pp available to book now.

On Wednesday The Hardiman’s Tipster Lunch will be a great pre-races warm up from 1pm-4pm with bubbles, 3-course lunch with wine, ticket and transport to the races

Pre- Book your Hardiman Hotel raceweek experience on, thehardiman.ie or call

564 041