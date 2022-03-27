Win with Aran Island Ferries on The Live Wire

Tune in to the Live Wire all this week as Ronan is giving away ferry tickets each day compliments of Aran Island Ferries, sailing from Rossaveal or the new route from Galway Docks.

Photo: Boyd Challenger

Ronan also has a superb end of week prize of ferry tickets from Galway City Docks to Inis Mór, returning via the Cliffs of Moher Cruise plus an overnight stay in a glamping pod with Aran Glamping all for 4 people! Tune in each day this week from noon for your chance to set sail!

Terms and Conditions: Aran Camping & Glamping- Accommodation is valid between Friday, April 15TH and Tuesday May 31st. Subject to availability.







Aran Island Ferries sail from Rossaveel to any of the Aran Islands all year through. Their new route from Galway City Docks to the largest of the Aran Islands, Inis Mór returning via the Cliffs of Moher starts sailing from April 15th through to Sept. 25th subject to availability.

Breathe the fresh sea air and discover the BEAUTY of Irelands West Coast, as you make memories on an Aran Island Ferrries luxury vessels. Sailing start Friday, April 15th. Book today at Aran Island Ferries.com