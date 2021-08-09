Williamstown native who lost her family in Donegal drowning opens community centre in their memory

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Williamstown native, who tragically lost her family in a drowning accident in Donegal last year, hopes a new community centre in the area will go some way to thanking people for their support in the last 12 months.

Nurse Geraldine Mullan’s husband John as well as their two children, Tomas and Amelia, died after their car entered the water on their way back from a family holiday in Lough Foyle last August.

Geraldine has now established the Mullan HOPE centre in their memory, at the family’s former garden centre business in Moville

Geraldine says every day without her family is a struggle – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour