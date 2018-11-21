Williamstown ceremony to mark completion of €10m water upgrade works
Written by GBFM News on 21 November 2018
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special ceremony will take place in Williamstown on Friday – to mark the completion of the extension of a water supply from Lough Mask to the East Galway village.
The multi-million euro project brings to an end long-running water quality issues, as well as repeat and lengthy boil notices.
The €10m investment involves the extension of the Lough Mask supply to serve Williamstown and Ballinlough in Co. Roscommon.
A special ceremony to mark the completion of the works will take place at the Parochial Hall in Williamstown on Friday afternoon at 1.