Williamstown ceremony to mark completion of €10m water upgrade works

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special ceremony will take place in Williamstown on Friday – to mark the completion of the extension of a water supply from Lough Mask to the East Galway village.

The multi-million euro project brings to an end long-running water quality issues, as well as repeat and lengthy boil notices.

The €10m investment involves the extension of the Lough Mask supply to serve Williamstown and Ballinlough in Co. Roscommon.

A special ceremony to mark the completion of the works will take place at the Parochial Hall in Williamstown on Friday afternoon at 1.