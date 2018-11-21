Current track
Title
Artist

Williamstown ceremony to mark completion of €10m water upgrade works

Written by on 21 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special ceremony will take place in Williamstown on Friday – to mark the completion of the extension of a water supply from Lough Mask to the East Galway village.

The multi-million euro project brings to an end long-running water quality issues, as well as repeat and lengthy boil notices.

The €10m investment involves the extension of the Lough Mask supply to serve Williamstown and Ballinlough in Co. Roscommon.

A special ceremony to mark the completion of the works will take place at the Parochial Hall in Williamstown on Friday afternoon at 1.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Public meeting in Barna to discuss concerns over city ring road plan

21 November 2018

0 0

City protest against Garda corruption following whistleblower controversy

21 November 2018

0 0

Moycullen bypass plan to go to tender in second quarter of 2019

21 November 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Thursday, Friday, Saturday – Live from Fletchers, Ballinalsoe Black Friday Event

Thumbnail
Previous post

Galway GAA Fixtures

Thumbnail

Send this to a friend