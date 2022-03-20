Williamstown Aid Bus almost home following journey to the Ukrainian border

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A bus that set off on Tuesday last full of aid for the Polish/Ukraine border is on the last leg of its journey home.

The bus ran by Williamstown man Aidan Geraghty of Geraghty Travel left Castlerea with a team of eight people with aid that was gathered and packed at the centre in Ballybrit.

The aid ranged from wheelchairs, clothes, duvets, blankets, food and medical supplies to toys for the children.

The journey took them to Zamosc on the Polish/Ukrainian border.

Aidan Geraghty spoke to John Mulligan from Cambridge where they had taken a break on their journey back and John asked him first how the journey has been: