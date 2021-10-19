Wild Atlatic Way used as research model for development of marine and coastal tourism trails in EU

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Wild Atlantic Way has been used as a research model to establish best practice for the development of marine and coastal tourism trails in the EU.

The research on the 2,500 kilometre stretch was carried out by a project team in the socio-economic marine research unit based at NUI Galway.

The Northern & Western Regional Assembly was also a partner in the two-year project.

The research forms part of the Moses Project which aims to further the EU’s Blue Growth strategy in five focus maritime areas.

The focus areas include aquaculture, marine and coastal tourism, offshore renewable energy, ports and fisheries.

The project, which is concluding this year, has eight partners in five countries.

The research stresses that sustainable coastal tourism can only be achieved through close collaboration at the community level and offers key recommendations for other European regions to consider if the sector is to lead to sustainable Blue Growth.