Galway Bay FM

11 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Wild Atlantic Way estimated to be worth three billion euro a year

Share story:
Wild Atlantic Way estimated to be worth three billion euro a year

The Wild Atlantic Way is ten years old and is estimated to be worth three billion euro a year.

It runs all the way down the west coast from Donegal to Cork – 2,500 kilometres in total.

Failte Ireland estimates the route has delivered an extra 35,000 tourism jobs in the past decade – adding to what was there before.

Miriam Kennedy is head of the Wild Atlantic Way, and says they got a lot of help along the way:

Share story:

Disability Federation of Ireland holds Galway event on self-advocacy

The Disability Federation of Ireland western region members have held a learning event on advocacy. It’s part of the preparation for developing a se...

International Experts say hydrocurtain on Eglinton Canal could be blueprint for European projects

A delegation from the Confederation of Sweedish Enterprise visited Galway today to assess the city’s ‘Hydrocurtain’ water rubbish collec...

All systems go for Aran Islands half-marathon on Inis Mór

The Aran Islands half-marathon takes place on Inis Mór this weekend. The Aer Arann sponsored event takes place from tomorrow until Sunday. The funds rais...

Galway event to promote women and diversity in politics

A public event aimed at advocating for women and diversity in politics will take place next week (17th April). Helen Ogbu, a community activist and Labour...