Widow tells High Court she is wrongfully being made liable for a €3.2m debt owed over Ballinasloe quarry

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A widow has told the High Court she is wrongfully being made liable for a €3.2m debt owed by her ex-lovers company, Top Quarries Ballinasloe Ltd.

Yvonne Cotter claims her signature was forged on personal guarantee on monies advanced to the firm for the purchase of a quarry in 2005.

Ms Cotter says that earlier this month an insolvency receiver was appointed over two rental properties she owns in Glasnevin and Ballymun in Dublin.

In April, a demand was issued by Everyday Finance for €3.19m for personal guarantees she denies giving in respect of monies advanced to Top Quarries Ballinasloe Ltd.

Ms Cotter was in a relationship with businessman William Jones from 2001 to 2011 – during which time she says he was involved in dozens of companies, of which she had no knowledge or involvement in.

It’s alleged that Mr. Jones signed documents on her behalf without her knowledge, and used “undue influence” on her to sign documents she had neither read nor understood.

It’s also claimed that her signature on a personal guarantee document covering the multi-million euro debt was forged by a third party.

She’s seeking a declaration that she is not liable for the debt, an order that any claim against her in respect of debts owed by Top Quarries Ballinasloe Ltd is statute barred, and is further seeking damages.

Mr Justice Brian O’ Moore made the matter returnable to a date next month.