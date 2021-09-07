WHO’s Dr. Mike Ryan to deliver keynote address at Cope Galway launch

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Dr. Mike Ryan of the World Health Organisation will give a keynote address as Cope Galway launches its annual report tomorrow.

The launch will feature highlights from the organisation’s work throughout 2020, as the country grappled with a pandemic.

It comes as the group supported 2,616 people across its homeless, domestic abuse and senior support services.

The event will be addressed by Dr. Mike Ryan of the WHO who has been at the forefront of managing acute risks to global health for nearly 25 years.

He also served as Assistant Director-General for Emergency Preparedness and Response in the WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme from 2017 to 2019.