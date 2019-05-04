Who are your candidates in the city council election?

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 46 candidates will contest the 18 seats on Galway city council in the election on Friday fortnight

This is an increase of 10 on the number of candidates seeking election the last time round in 2014

Nominations for all local authorities closed at noon today

There are 16 candidates in the 6 seat City Central, 16 candidates in the 6 seat City East and 15 candidates in the City West

One candidate, Patrick Feeney from Riverside, is contesting two wards, which while unusual is within the election rules

The candidates in City Central are: Martina O Connor; Eddie Hoare, Frank Fahy, Mike Cubbard, Colette Connolly, Mike Geraghty, Joe Loughnane, Sharon Nolan, John McDonagh, Mark Lohan, James O’Toole, Cormac O Corcorain, Patrick Feeney, Darragh O’Flaherty, Imelda Byrne and Ollie Crowe

The candidates in City East are: Declan McDonnell, Donal Lynch, John Walsh, Noel Larkin, Nuala Nolan, Terry O’Flaherty, Owen Hanley, Liam Boyle, Mairead Farrell, Neil O’Mahony, Pat Hardiman, Conor Burke, Michael Tully, Alan Cheevers, Mike Crowe and Claire Hillery

The candidates in City West are: Pauline O’Reilly, Marc Anderson, Clodagh Higgins, Pearce Flannery, Ivan Darius, John Crowley, Niall McNelis, Cathal O Conchuir, John Connolly, Peter Keane, Donal Lyons, Marian Maloney, Patrick Feeney, Claire Keegan and Tommy Roddy

Galway city council has made the full list, and personal details, available on its social media accounts

The details include name, address, occupation, name of political party if applicable and name and address of proposer if applicable

Galway County Council has not yet published the information