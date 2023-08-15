White-tailed eagle chicks released into the west of Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 24 white-tailed eagle chicks have been released into the west of Ireland as well as around Lough Derg and the Shannon Estuary

The release is part of an ongoing National Parks and Wildlife Service programme to reintroduce this once extinct species

White-tailed eagles are predators which play an important role in nature and the ecosystem.

Their reintroduction into their natural habitat would work against biodiversity loss.

Once native to Ireland, they became extinct in the nineteenth century.

Since 2007, the NPWS has been working with partners in Norway along with farmers and communities around the country to reintroduce the white-tailed eagle to Ireland.

A comprehensive satellite tagging system is now in place so that the birds can be monitored as they disperse around the country.