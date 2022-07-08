Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city now has its first wheelchair swing.

Photo cred: Galway city council Twitter

The city council says its addition to Claude Toft Playground in Salthill is a step forward in inclusive play experiences.

They also posted on Twitter, “The swing is not segregated from the play space, and helps improves motor skills such as agility, balance, coordination, and upper body strength. Well done to the R&A team who worked on this.”

Local councillor Peter Keane says it gives all children the chance to enjoy local amenities.