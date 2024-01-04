Galway Bay FM

Wettest year on record at Athenry weather station

Wettest year on record at Athenry weather station

Met Eireann has confirmed that it was the wettest year on record at Athenry weather station

Rainfall in 2023 was above average at most weather stations nationally according to the 2023 climate statement

July had more than double the usual amount of rain, while February had 37 per cent of the long term average

Met Eireann has warned global warming is expected to change rain patterns in the future, meaning there will be more dry spells and heavy rainfall events

