6 October 2023

Westside Library one of six nationwide chosen to promote STEM engagement

The University of Galway has teamed up with Westside Library to encourage young people to engage in science subjects.

It’s one of six libraries nationally to receive an audiovisual kit for the ReelLife Science competition.

Young people can use it to make films on a chosen science topic.

The best entries will be screened at the Galway Science and Technology festival on November 12th.

Dr Enda O’Connell, Founding Director of ReelLife Science says that these videos are viewed all over the world

 

