Westside Arts Festival wins All-Ireland Community Award

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway’s Westside Arts Festival has been named a winner at the All-Ireland Pride of Place Community Awards held yesterday evening.

The awards, hosted by Marty Morrissey, took place online due to the Covid pandemic with 6,000 people logging in from across Ireland to see community groups pick up gongs.

The Galway Cycle Bus and Galway Contact also received nominations with The Galway Cycle Bus named as runner up in the Community Climate Action Initiative to Cork’s SHEP environmental group.

The Pride of Place competition was initiated 18 years ago though a Co-operation Ireland programme to acknowledge the invaluable work undertaken by volunteers and those involved in local community development.

It has grown into the largest competition recognising community development achievements on the island of Ireland.