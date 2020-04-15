West’s hospitals in better position than had been feared in previous modelling for COVID 19 demands

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The CEO of the Saolta Group says hospitals across the west are in a better position than had been feared some weeks ago in meeting the demands of coronavirus presentations.

Tony Canavan says while hospitals across the group are getting busier, there are still empty beds on all sites.

He added that the group is using less ICU beds and ordinary hospital beds than had been anticipated as part of a modelling exercise three weeks ago.

However the hospital group chief has warned that the public must stick to the restrictions if the curve is to be flattened further as required.

Tony Canavan told Galway Talks social distancing measures are working and the primary reason hospitals in the group are currently coping with demand