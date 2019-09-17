Western region included in application for EU infrastructural funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The western region has been included in an application made by the Department of Transport for EU transport funding.

A letter has been issued by Minister for Transport Shane Ross to make the west part of the European Commission’s Ten-T network.

The Ten- T network is a European Union funding mechanism to assist member states who are providing infrastructure which would link one country to another.

It supports the implementation and development of roads, railways, inland waterways, maritime shipping routes, ports and rail-road terminals in the EU.

Minister for Rural Affairs and Galway East TD Sean Canney says including the western seaboard in the application is part of a drive for balanced development across the country.

More at 2 as he says inclusion in the core network provides for funding of between 10-20% of major infrastructural projects…