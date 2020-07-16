Western Region Enterprise Steering Committee to examine implications of Aptar review in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has asked the Western Region Enterprise Steering Committee to look at the local implications of the ongoing review of operations by Aptar in Ballinasloe.

Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten raised the issue in a Dáil question following his request that State agencies be brought together, to implement a co-ordinated strategy for Ballinasloe and the wider area.

Aptar is a global supplier of a broad range of dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions.

The proposal to cease production at the IDA site in East Gawlay would impact 115 employees.

Aptar says it has not made a decision as yet and it is currently in the process of electing the employee representatives to discuss the project.

Deputy Naughten says he welcomes the intervention of Leo Varadkar and hopes State bodies will act immediately to exploit the full potential of the area….