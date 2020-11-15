Western Region Drug & Alcohol Awareness Week to take place online from tomorrow

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – This year’s annual Western Region Drug and Alcohol Awareness Week will get underway on Monday – and will take place online.

The schedule for the week includes a wide range of events and workshops, aimed at promoting good physical and mental health, robust coping mechanisms available supports for individuals and families.

The week also showcases the targeted interventions carried out by the WRDATF and raises awareness around the harm caused by the misuse of alcohol or illicit substances.

A key event this year is a webinar on a prevention model “Fristund.is”, an Icelandic leisurecard scheme aimed at young people.

All events taking place between Monday and Friday are free of charge and almost all are open to the public.

The full programme of events taking place during the week is available at www. w r d a f t .ie