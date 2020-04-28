Western Rail Trail Greenway Campaign petition hits 25 thousand signatures

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An online petition calling for a greenway development in County Galway has surpassed 25 thousand signatures.

The Western Rail Trail Campaign says hitting this many signatures is a landmark moment for the proposal.

The campaign is calling for a greenway to be developed on the old rail line from Athenry to Collooney in county Sligo.

The group is calling on negotiating teams for the new Dáil to include the project in the new programme for Government.

It’s also calling for the publication of an independent assessment report into the closed railway which was delivered to the Department of Transport last year.

Western Rail Trail Campaign spokesperson Brendan Quinn says that local support for the development can no longer be ignored.