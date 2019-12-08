Western Rail Trail Campaign slams government for its alleged refusal to release results of independent review

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Western Rail Trail Campaign has slammed the government for allegedly refusing to release the results of the Western Rail Corridor’s independent review.

The campaign group made a request under the Freedom of Information Act to access the report, which it claims was denied.

The Western Rail Trail Campaign is advocating for the closed rail line from Athenry to Collooney to be transformed into a greenway.

However, an independent review into the possible reopening of the railway line has been carried out and its results have been presented to the Department of Transport.

Spokesperson for the campaign, Brendan Quinn, says the inaccessibilty of the report is disgraceful.