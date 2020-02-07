Western Rail Corridor users up according to Irish Rail

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Passenger numbers on the Western Rail Corridor route from Galway to Limerick rose to more than half a million last year according to figures released today by Iarnród Éireann

They show that 531,000 passengers travelled on the corridor in 2019 with an overall growth of 16% on all sections of the route, including Ennis-Athenry.

Galway-Limerick continues to be the fastest growing route in the country with Oranmore station which was built as part of Phase 1 of the Western Rail Corridor experiencing growth of 40% to/from Oranmore as commuters continue to avail of the rail alternative.

Welcoming the huge increase in passenger numbers, West on Track called on the NTA to make the LEAP card available to rail commuter passengers in Galway without further delay.