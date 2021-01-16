Western Development Commission welcomes new pharma video highlighting opportunities in the region

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Western Development Commission has welcomed the release of a new pharma video highlighting the work and life opportunities in the west of Ireland.

The video is part of the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association’s ‘Innovate For Life’ campaign.

The video series shows the many dimensions to pharma’s impact on Ireland and the latest publication showcases the opportunities which biopharmaceutical company AbbVie provides in the North-West.

The IPHA says the campaign aims to open a window on the world of medicines innovation right across the lifecycle – showing the process from discovery and development through to manufacturing and adoption by the health services.

Outside of the workplace, the video shows the lifestyle benefits of the establishing new businesses in the region.

The CEO of the Western Development Commission Tomás Ó Síocháin says it’s an honour to have one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies highlight the potential of the west.